Director of Lady Gaga’s ‘911’ video considered the concept for Massive Attack decades ago

The director of Lady Gaga‘s latest music video for ‘911’, Tarsem Singh, has revealed he had hoped to use its concept for a Massive Attack video years ago.

The video for the single from Gaga’s latest album ‘Chromatica’ was released last Friday. It was the third video to be released from the record, following ‘Stupid Love’ and ‘Rain On Me’ with Ariana Grande.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Singh said he came up with the dream-like concept for the visual 28 years ago, which his friend described as “basically The Wizard of Oz without the first act”.

He added, “Around 20 years ago, I thought this would fit an idea for Massive Attack. I love their song ‘Angel’. But our schedules never worked.

“I wanted to do it in Namibia in the sand dunes, but I’d already done [2000 film] The Cell [in sand], so the idea kind of went away. Then, I got ‘911’,” Singh said.

Singh also mentioned he had neither heard any of Gaga’s music in the past, nor watched A Star Is Born, in which she co-stars alongside Bradley Cooper. However, when he heard the song, he loved it and “knew what to do with it”.

Recently, Gaga attributed “all music” to the black community in a wide-ranging Billboard interview in which she discussd race, music, depression and rebirth.

The pop star said the influence of black artists on all areas of music cannot be understated, adding that she is “learning and unlearning things I’ve been taught my whole life” as a white woman growing up in America.