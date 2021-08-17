Disclosure have shared a new song called ‘Into My Arms’, the first of a series of songs arriving every day this week.

It’s the Lawrence brothers’ first new music since their 2020 album ‘ENERGY’.

On each of the five weekdays this week, the duo will share a new track. Following ‘In My Arms’ will be ‘Seduction’, ‘Another Level’ and ‘It’s Happening’, before final track ‘Never Enough’ arrives on Friday (August 20), in a similar way to how they rolled out their 2020 EP ‘Ecstasy’.

“The spark that ignited the creation of this body of work came from a place of wanting to revitalise a very fractured & uncertain dance music scene & club culture that has changed so much all over the world for obvious reasons in the last 18 months,” Guy Lawrence said in a statement. “While piecing together initial ideas during the spring of 2021, hope began to glimmer on the horizon for producers & DJs that we may soon be able to gather together again, dancing & listening to music as one, participating in something larger than ourselves.

“So we asked each other… what would we want to hear in those moments? What does that first moment back in a club sound like? What does walking into Shangri-la, Glasto at 2 a.m. feel like again? What does a headline show at Reading look like after all the difficulties 2020 brought on our whole industry?

“With all these questions unanswered & with the possibility that any of these events may actually be allowed to take place, we set to work on creating something that might fit one of those magical moments some of us have been longing to participate in again.”

Reviewing Disclosure’s ‘ENERGY’ upon its release last year, NME wrote: “At this point, we are some way off to having this album thrive in its natural habitat. But there’s a serious lust for life in ‘ENERGY’ that’ll retain its vibrancy for months to come, ensuring that ravers are ready to go again when the bleary sun rises on festival fields at 6am worldwide. After all, it’s always darkest before dawn.”

The duo are set to headline this month’s Reading & Leeds festivals alongside Stormzy, Biffy Clyro, Liam Gallagher and more.