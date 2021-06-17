Diskoria, FLEUR! and Tara Basro collaborate on new single, ‘Suara Disko’

Indonesian DJ duo Diskoria, retro rock group FLEUR! and actress Tara Basro have collaborated on a new song, ‘Suara Disko’.

The music video for the shimmering disco collab can be viewed on the web series Studio Pop Show, a project created by Jakarta-based imprint Suara Disko. The project requires the participating artists to produce an original song within 24 hours.

All three episodes documenting the song’s production process are now available to watch here. The third episode features the music video in its entirety, from the 26:07 mark. ‘Suara Disko’ will be officially released on digital platforms on July 1.

The video is a kaleidoscopic romp shot in a single studio, replete with disco lights, retro fashion and dizzying visual effects. Basro leads the song as vocalist, with FLEUR! members Yuyi and Tanya providing backup harmonies and instrumentation. Preview it here with teasers by Suara Disko and FLEUR!.

Studio Pop Show is an experimental project under Suara Disko that aims to foster collaborations between producers, musicians, artists, and industry players. The show’s first season featured Diskoria collaborating with Eva Celia and Laleilmanino on ‘C.H.R.I.S.Y.E.’, a tribute to the titular Indonesian music legend and their latest single.

FLEUR!, on the other hand, released the song ‘Merona’ in January, and are readying for the release of a full-length album. In 2019, Tara Basro acted in two films by Joko Anwar, Impetigore and Gundala.