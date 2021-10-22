Diskoria release new single ‘Yth: NAIF’ with Isyana Sarasvati and Ardhito Pramono

Indonesian production duo Diskoria have released a new single ‘Yth: NAIF’, which features guest vocalists Isyana Sarasvati and Ardhito Pramono.

The single was released earlier today (October 22) via Jakarta-based imprint Suara Disko. It salutes the recently disbanded Indonesian rock group Naif, following up a similar single in January’s ‘C.H.R.I.S.Y.E.’, named after the late singer-songwriter.

‘Yth: NAIF’ arrived with a colourful music video that serves as a time capsule of moments in the band’s career. The artists are seen in a montage with their faces superimposed on pictures of Naif members.

Also making an appearance are White Shoes and the Couples Company’s Ricky Virgana – who also contributed to the song – actor Adjis Doaibu and comedian Gilang Gombloh. Watch the music video below.

Naif broke up in May, frontman David Bayu Dananjaya confirmed. It came following reports that their long-serving bassist Emil Hussein and drummer Pepeng had left the band in late 2020. The latter two musicians later opened up on the circumstances that led to the split, saying that Naif had been drifting apart for over a decade.

“It is undeniable that Naif’s work has had a lot of influence on the audience and the musicians after it,” a statement accompanying Diskoria’s video reads. “This song is a sign of our appreciation for Naif, because… we too are Naif.”

The collaboration comes from Season 3 of Studio Pop Show, a project and video series by Suara Disko that requires participating artists to produce an original song within 24 hours.

In July, its Season 2 produced the single ‘Suara Disko’, which featured indie rock band FLEUR! and actress Tara Basro. ‘C.H.R.I.S.Y.E.’ was the result of its debut season.