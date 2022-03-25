Diskoria share retro music video for new single ‘Bersinar Bersamamu’

Indonesian DJ duo Diskoria have released their latest single ‘Bersinar Bersamamu’, featuring singer Adinda Dwimadasari.

The disco anthem, produced by Dea Barandana, dropped today (March 25) on all digital streaming platforms. Written by Dwimadasari, the track relates a love story that doesn’t have a happy ending. “[It] tells a story of two people who loved each other once and are no longer together. But when they meet again, the feeling is still there,” she explained in a statement.

The single got a retro music video that offers peeks at the mundane moments in a couple’s relationship, like staying in to eat together, talking on the phone and going on a drive.

Watch the music video here:

‘Bersinar Bersamamu’ is the pair’s first single of the year. It follows their collaborative single released in October last year titled ‘Yth: NAIF’, featuring Isyana Sarasvati and Ardhito Pramono.

Diskoria are busy this weekend, launching the track with a set at the Desa Potato Head Beach Club on March 26. The duo will also perform live at Joyland Festival in Bali on March 27, along with other artists Pamungkas, Senyawa, Lomba Sihir, Grrrl Gang and more.

In 2021, Diskoria – composed of Fadli Aat and Merdi Simanjuntak – worked on collaborations with different artists for the music series Studio Pop Show by Jakarta-based imprint Suara Disko. They first teamed up with Laleilmanino and Eva Celia for ‘C.H.R.I.S.Y.E.’ and followed it with a collaboration with FLEUR! and Tara Basro, ‘Suara Disko’.