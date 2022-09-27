Disturbed announce new album ‘Divisive’, share new single ‘Unstoppable’

Disturbed have announced details of their new album ‘Divisive’ as well as sharing new single ‘Unstoppable’. Check it out below.

The bands eighth studio album and follow-up to 2018’s ‘Evolution’ is due for release on November 18 and will include previous single ‘Hey You’, alongside title track ‘Divisive’ and new track ‘Unstoppable’ – described by frontman David Draiman as “a bombastic animal” and “truly the fight song” of the record.

Speaking about the meaning behind the new record, which analyses society’s behaviour and aims to serve as a call to arms, Draiman said: “Partisan tribal warfare has become a part of our regular existence nowadays. It’s one big battle of the cliques. The whole idea of the record is to be a wakeup call for everyone.”

Advertisement

He continued: “Music is the best cure for what ails us though. If only everyone reached out and used it. There’s no better environment to forget about all of this shit than live music. We can be together and realise we have more in common than not. Recognise what’s happening and let’s make a change for the better.”

Disturbed’s ‘Divisive’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Hey You’

2. ‘Bad Man’

3. ‘Divisive’

4. ‘Unstoppable’

5. ‘Love to Hate’

6. ‘Feeding the Fire’

7. ‘Don’t Tell Me’ (featuring Ann Wilson)

8. ‘Take Back Your Life’

9. ‘Part of Me’

10. ‘Won’t Back Down’

Meanwhile, Draiman recently made a public apology to Justin Hawkins of The Darkness for a war of words that followed an incident that occurred during while the bands were performing together at the O2 Academy Brixton back in 2002.