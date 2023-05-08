Disturbed respond to Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘Down With The Sickness’ entrance on tour

Disturbed frontman David Draiman has responded to Phoebe Bridgers‘ use of the band’s track ‘Down With The Sickness’ as her tour entrance song.

Bridgers has been arriving on stage to the 2000 track for over a year, but caught the attention of social media when she played her first dates as the opener on Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour.

A video of her entrance went viral on TikTok, with Draiman later sharing it and tweeting his reaction. The Disturbed frontman wrote: “@phoebe_bridgers this is absolutely amazing! Love it! You’re welcome to come see our show whenever you want!”

Swift began her huge stadium tour across North America for new album ‘Midnights’ in March, with special guests including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn to feature throughout.

Bridgers opened for Swift on the Nashville stop of her tour on May 5, surprising fans with an unannounced appearance from the rest of Boygenius.

As a trio, Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker played ‘Not Strong Enough’ from their recent debut album as Boygenius, ‘The Record’, as well as Bridgers’ own songs ‘Graceland Too’ and ‘I Know The End’. The group were all clad in the same skeleton onesies that Bridgers herself typically performs in, and strummed along on black guitars with gold accents.

Elsewhere, Bridgers opened up Swift’s second of three shows at Texas’ Nissan Stadium on May 6 with The 1975’s Matty Healy joining her on guitar.

Towards the end of her set, Bridgers was once again joined by her Boygenius bandmates Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker to perform their track ‘Cool About It’ as well as Bridgers’ own ‘Graceland Too’ and ‘I Know The End’.

She then introduced her band, including “Mr. Matt Healy” who’d been onstage for the entire set, playing guitar while wearing a skeleton onesie.

The previous evening, Bridgers and Healy were filmed dancing to ‘Shake It Off’ after Bridgers joined Swift to give their collaborative track ‘Nothing New’ its live debut.