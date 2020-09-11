Disturbed share cover of Sting’s ‘If I Ever Lose My Faith In You’

Disturbed have released a cover of Sting‘s hit 1993 song, ‘If I Ever Lose My Faith in You’.

The metal outfit have a long-running interest in older pop hits, having covered the likes of Simon and Garfunkel’s ‘The Sound Of Silence’, Tears for Fears’ ‘Shout’ and Genesis‘ ‘Land of Confusion’.

Starting pensively, Disturbed open their cover of Sting’s ‘Ten Summoner’s Tales’ single with a lulling piano, before they reach the halfway mark and exhibit their more traditional heaviness.

Advertisement

In the track’s accompanying music video we see silhouetted figures navigating a strange sepia-tone world, interspersed with close-ups on various individuals. Watch it below:

“We have loved this song for a long time, and even though it was released in 1993, it seems strangely applicable to today’s world,” commented the band in a statement.

“The song is about losing faith, and might initially sound pessimistic, but it’s about the importance and power of personal relationships, and how they can save you and provide solace in an increasingly confusing world.”

In other recent Disturbed news, a drumming grandmother went viral after clips of her performing covers of the band’s classic track ‘Down With The Sickness’ as well as tracks by Paramore and Slipknot surfaced.