Disturbed’s Dan Donegan gets “fuck cancel culture” painted on his guitar

Disturbed guitarist Dan Donegan has given one of his instruments a custom makeover, emblazoning the words “Fuck Cancel Culture” in the style of the Coca-Cola logo on his guitar.

Disturbed frontman David Draiman shared an image of the guitar on his Twitter account yesterday (July 7), saying he “couldn’t be more proud” of his bandmate. He continued: “Because I believe in freedom of speech and expression, even from those I disagree with.”

Predictably, the post has attracted mixed responses. “Imagine being a grown-ass man and thinking this is pretty edgy,” one Twitter user replied. “I’m winded from how embarrassing this is,” said another. Take a look at the tweet below:

Because I believe in freedom of speech and expression, even from those I disagree with. — David Draiman (@davidmdraiman) July 8, 2022

It’s unclear what exactly prompted Donegan to acquire the custom paint job, but Disturbed have experienced criticism in the past over their actions. In 2019, the band faced backlash for ignoring the Palestinian-led cultural boycott of Israel, playing a show in the city of Rishon LeZion.

The choice to perform in Israel led to criticism from ex-Pink Floyd member Roger Waters. “The very notion that Waters and the rest of his Nazi comrades decide that this is the way to go ahead and foster change is absolute lunacy and idiocy,” Draiman responded at the time.

Earlier this year, Draiman doubled down on his comments, shrugging off suggestions that his views would alienate fans of the band. “I’ve reached a point in my career where I really don’t give a shit anymore,” he said during an interview.

In January, Draiman waded into Neil Young’s row with Spotify – after Young called the streaming giant out for platforming vaccine misinformation via Joe Rogan’s Spotify-exclusive podcast. The singer applauded Spotify for siding with Rogan, tweeting, “I may not agree with everything [Rogan] or his guests say, but they’re entitled to have the forum to say it.”