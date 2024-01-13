Dizzee Rascal shares frantic new single ‘What You Know About That’ featuring JME and D Double E

Dizzee Rascal has shared his new single ‘What You Know About That’, featuring JME and D Double E.

The track, the video for which you can watch below, is taken from the rapper’s forthcoming album ‘Don’t Take It Personal’ which is out on February 9 and follows his previous single ‘How Did I Get So Calm’.

The clip is directed by Oliver Jennings who has previously worked with Wiley, Skepta, Stormzy and Nines.

According to a press release the video evokes “the sentimental memory of infrared phones, Classic Snake, and the qwerty-keyboard”.

To celebrate the release of the new album the rapper has announced a series of UK instore appearances and tour dates, which kick off at London’s Rough Trade East on February 9 before wrapping up with a show at Crystal Palace Park in London. You can purchase tickets here.

Dizzee Rascal will play:

FEBRUARY

9 – London Rough Trade East

10 – Liverpool Jacaranda Baltic

10 – Manchester HMV

11 – Glasgow HMV

13 – Newcastle Reflex

14 – Birmingham Vault

14 – Coventry Empire

15 – Southsea The Gaiety

16 – Southampton The Brook

MAY

25 – Margam In It Together Fest

AUGUST

3 – London Crystal Palace Park

Meanwhile, the rapper and Wiley seemingly put their two-decade feud behind them after appearing onstage together in Dubai last year.

Dizzee and Wiley’s beef is said to date back to an incident in Ayia Napa during July 2003, which saw Roll Deep members fighting with their South London counterparts, So Solid Crew.

The ensuing years saw the pair exchange diss tracks and beef publicly on social media. In October 2017, the pair clashed on social media with a series of barbed tweets back and forth that involved Dizzee making underage sex allegations and death threats towards Wiley. Wiley denied Dizzee’s claims.