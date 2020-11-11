DJ Aku Ash and Zamaera clap back at their haters on new song ‘Salty’

Malaysian producer DJ Aku Ash and rapper Zamaera have released a new single, ‘Salty’.

The track, which serves as a way for the artists to clap back at their haters on social media, features witty rap verses from Zamaera, and catchy trap-laced beats from Aku Ash.

Check out their animated music video for ‘Salty’ below.

Advertisement

In a press statement, DJ Aku Ash recalled being brought down by doubters when he made his debut: “I remember I just kept being met with one obstacle after the next as I was starting out. I wouldn’t say things have been easier since as I’ve still got a long way to go when it comes to my goals but I’ve definitely learnt to take the empty noise from critics and turned them into platinum sounds for me.”

Zamaera added: “In the age of social media, comments are treated as solid validation, whether positive or negative. With ‘Salty’, we’re trying to acknowledge that regardless of the sentiment, success is attainable for everyone, even if critics are throwing shade.”

DJ Aku Ash made his debut as a recording artist in 2018 following years of building himself up in the local circuit as a resident DJ at some of the biggest clubs in Kuala Lumpur such as Club Kyō, Dragonfly and Wicked.

Advertisement

For his debut, Ash enlisted the help of Sean Kingston and fellow Malaysian artist Kilafairy for ‘Put The Word In’, which ranked as one of the best performing songs out of the country in 2018.

Zamaera, on the other hand, made her debut in 2017 with the independently released single ‘Helly Kelly’. Her last major release was her 2019 EP, ‘Z’. Since the EP’s release, Zamaera has featured on tracks with Singapore’s RRILEY, Thai rapper Daboyway, and Malaysian musician I-Sky.