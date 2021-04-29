DJ Khaled has added a last-minute collaboration with Cardi B to his new album ‘Khaled Khaled’.

The record, which is due out tomorrow (April 30), already features collaborations with the likes of Jay-Z, Drake, Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R. and Lil Baby.

But tonight (April 29) Khaled confirmed that Cardi has made the final cut with the song, ‘Big Paper’, and shared a re-edited tracklist – see below.

“CARDI B VOCALS IS IN!! ALBUM 101% DONE!!!!” he wrote.

Khaled also posted a video on Instagram, which shows him in the midst of buying jewellery in celebration of the album’s release when he discovers Cardi returned the “last-minute” record he sent with her vocals. It ends with him leaping into a swimming pool in celebration.

The pair previously collaborated on Jennifer Lopez‘s 2018 single ‘Dinero’.

Yesterday (April 28) Khaled previewed a new song featuring Jay-Z and Nas from the record, called ‘Sorry Not Sorry’.

Nas discussed the possibility of working with Jay-Z once again during an interview with NME last November.

Last week, DJ Khaled told fans that he was “99 per cent done” with his 12th studio album – the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Father Of Asahd’.

He also revealed both Justin Timberlake and Justin Bieber‘s involvement (they appear on the tracks ‘Just Be’ and ‘Let It Go’ respectively), writing: “My brothers I’m gonna call you back! @justinbieber I just got done with the mix a few days ago and @jtimberlake I just sent the record we did together of to mix.”