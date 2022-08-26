DJ Khaled’s ‘God Did’ arrives with Drake, Kanye West, Eminem, Jay-Z and more

DJ Khaled‘s 13th studio album, ‘God Did’, has arrived. The follow-up to last year’s ‘Khaled Khaled’ is a predictably star-studded affair that features a veritable who’s who providing guest appearances.

Contributors on the new album include Drake, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Future, Migos‘ Quavo and Takeoff, SZA, Travis Scott, Gunna, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, Jadakiss, a posthumous appearance from Juice Wrld (on a track titled ‘Juice Wrld Did’) and more.

Among the 18 tracks on the album is a remix of Kanye West‘s ‘Use This Gospel’, which originally appeared on Ye’s 2019 album ‘Jesus Is King’. Khaled’s version features a guest appearance from Eminem, reuniting the two rappers for the first time since 2009’s ‘Forever’, which also featured Drake and Lil Wayne.

On the remix, Eminem delivers a characteristically rapid-fire verse that seems him reflect on struggling to maintain his faith: “Please let this hate make me stronger, for they turned on me like a zombie / It’s like I’m being strangled unconscious, when temptation is almost like Satan is baiting you.” Listen to that – and the album in full – below:

Khaled previewed ‘God Did’ earlier this month with its sole single: ‘Staying Alive’, a Drake and Lil-Baby assisted song that interpolates Bee Gees‘ 1977 song ‘Stayin’ Alive’. The Gibb brothers are credited as co-writers on the album as a result.

‘Khaled Khaled’, the DJ’s previous album, arrived in April of last year and featured a similarly stacked list of collaborators, including Cardi B, Post Malone, Nas, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber, Drake, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne and more.

In a three-star review, NME called the record a “slightly hollow, glitzy blockbuster of an album” but conceded that “after endless hits and three Platinum albums, you can forgive [Khaled] for refusing to change the blueprint”.

Back in April, Khaled received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with Jay-Z, Diddy and Fat Joe among those in attendance. “We the best. It’s not just me, it’s we,” Khaled said during his acceptance speech.