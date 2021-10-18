DJ Snake’s song with BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Megan Thee Stallion and Ozuna drops later this week

DJ Snake has announced the release date of his upcoming collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Megan Thee Stallion and Ozuna.

On October 16, the French producer tweeted a video moving teaser image, featuring the four artists as well as a snippet of the upcoming track. The tweet also included a pre-save link for the forthcoming single, supposedly titled ‘SG’, which is due out on Friday (October 22).

Advertisement

Last week, DJ Snake had also unveiled a short video teaser for the hotly anticipated collaboration. In the clip, he is seen walking out of a building and getting into a car with a license plate that reads “SXY GRL”. Later, the camera moves across three parked cars with license plates featuring the names of Lisa, Megan and Ozuna.

The joint single was first announced by Ozuna at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards last month. “DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion, BLACKPINK and Ozuna, coming up next,” he shared during an interview on the red carpet of the VMAs, where he had premiered his latest single ‘La Funka’.

Earlier this month, the Puerto Rican musician had also teased the collaboration with a tweet that read, “BKP + MTS + SNK + [teddy bear emoji]” and “97%,” seemingly implying that the project was 97 per cent complete at the time.

In other BLACKPINK news, Lisa has recently opened up about her performance with labelmates iKON on Kingdom: Legendary War. “Knowing that iKON would appear on Kingdom, I wanted to perform with them,” Lisa said.

“I was rooting for them. After hearing that they are going to cover BLACKPINK’s song, we were able to do it together. The performance came out really nice.”