DJ Snake drops out of Singapore’s HypeWorld festival due to “unforeseen circumstances”

DJ Snake has pulled out of Singapore’s upcoming EDM festival HypeWorld due to “unforeseen circumstances”, with R3hab now taking his place as headliner.

In an announcement shared on social media on October 17, Singaporean label Hype Records announced that the French DJ would not be able to perform due to “unforeseen circumstances beyond [Hype Records’] control”. No further details were offered in the announcement, which emphatically promised “we will have a great party”.

Yellow Claw, Weird Genius, Kaskade and more are still slated to perform at the festival alongside R3hab in what Hype Records is billing as “the biggest Music Festival of 2022 in Singapore”. Joining them at The Meadow in Gardens By The Bay this October 22 and 23 will be Habstrakt, Mercer, Slushii, Morten and Jaz.

One-day passes are still available at SGD158 and two-day passes are priced at SGD278. Get your tickets here.

DJ Snake released his most recent single ‘Disco Mahgreb’ earlier this year in May. It was the DJ and producer’s first original material since his 2021 single ‘U Are My High’, which featured Future. First finding fame as the producer for Lil’ Jon’s ‘Turn Down For What’, DJ Snake has since released two albums in 2016’s ‘Encore’ and 2019’s ‘Carte Blanche’.

Dutch-Morrocan DJ and music producer R3hab first gained prominence in the Dutch DJ scene in 2007 when his track ‘Mrkrstft’ was remixed by Hardwell. He later went on to release the track ‘Prutataaa’ with Afrojack before signing with Afrojack’s label Wall Recordings, eventually releasing his debut album ‘Trouble’ in 2017. He has since only released one other studio album in 2018’s ‘The Wave’, opting instead to release multiple singles every year.

His most recent single ‘Mas Gasolina’ featuring Ryan Arnold and N.F.I. was released on September 10.

The lineup for HypeWorld 2022 so far is:

Yellow Claw

Morten

Slushii

Mercer

Habstrakt

R3hab

Kaskade

Weird Genius

Jaz