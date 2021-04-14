DJ White Shadow says he’ll meet with Lady Gaga after renewed ‘ARTPOP II’ interest

One of the leading producers of Lady Gaga‘s ‘ARTPOP’ has said the pair are considering working together once more after the album received renewed love from fans.

Despite receiving mixed reviews upon its release in 2013, the record shot to the top of iTunes charts across the world this week as part of a fan campaign to celebrate Gaga’s third record.

The singer subsequently responded on social media and said it had “inspired such a tremendous warmth in (her) heart”.

Advertisement

“Making this album was like heart surgery, I was desperate, in pain, and poured my heart into electronic music that slammed harder than any drug I could find,” she wrote. “I fell apart after I released this album. Thank you for celebrating something that once felt like destruction.

“We always believed it was ahead of its time,” she continued. “Years later turns out, sometimes, artists know. And so do little monsters. Paws up.”

Posting on Instagram yesterday (April 13), DJ White Shadow – one of the producers of ‘ARTPOP’ – provided an update as he revealed that he has made fresh plans to meet with Gaga after she returns from Italy, where she is filming Ridley Scott’s upcoming Gucci drama.

DJ White Shadow wrote: “You were heard. I talked to LG last night and she shared my incredible joy. We made a plan to get together after Italy and discuss your wishes. No promises made, but kindness and love are as strong as steel.

“Now is not the time to let up. Go harder. Forget the past. Think about the future. Apply positive pressure to the universe and let’s make a diamond. I am so in love with you all.”

Advertisement

White Shadow previously revealed he had messaged Gaga about a petition from fans calling for a sequel to the album, which currently has over 44,000 signatures.

“I never been so broken as a human being the day when that record was turned in,” he said of the 2013 album. “At times I felt finished with life. This is not an exaggeration.”

‘Artpop Act II’ was set to contain unheard songs, but the project was never released publicly.

The record previously made headlines back in 2019 after Lady Gaga revealed she’d be removing the song ‘Do What U Want (With My Body)’ from its tracklist due to it featuring R. Kelly, following the slew of sexual abuse allegations and charges made against him.

“My intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative, because I was angry and still hadn’t processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life,” she said at the time.

“The song is called ‘Do What U Want (With My Body)’ and I think it’s clear how explicitly twisted my thinking was at the time.”

“I intend to remove the song off iTunes and other streaming services and will not be working with him again,” she continued.

“I’m sorry, both for my poor judgment when I was young and for not speaking out sooner. I love you.”

Later that year, Gaga had appeared to have scrubbed the song from forthcoming physical releases of the album as well, as fans noticed CD and vinyl listings for the album didn’t include ‘Do What U Want’ either.