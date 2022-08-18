Armin Van Buuren, Hardwell, Martin Garrix and more announced for Djakarta Warehouse Project 2022

Indonesian dance music festival Djakarta Warehouse Project has announced a star-studded phase one lineup for its upcoming 13th edition this December.

On 17 August, the festival announced the lineup via social media, which features a stacked list of international DJs: Dutch trance icon Armin Van Buuren, French producer DJ Snake, a returning Hardwell, American producer Illenium, French electropop producer Madeon, Dutch prodigy Martin Garrix, Amsterdam trap duo Yellow Claw and Russian-German stalwart Zedd. More artists will be announced in future.

The 3-day festival is slated to take place on 9, 10 and 11 December at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo Kemayoran) in Jakarta. As of the time of writing, Presale 3 tickets remain available only to Indonesian attendees. Group package tickets are still available to both Indonesian and International audiences. Tickets may be purchased here.

This year’s edition marks Djakarta Warehouse Project’s first in-person festival since 2019, and its 13th overall. The festival first began in 2010 as a rebrand of Blowfish Warehouse Project, an event by Jakarta nightclub Blowfish, and featured a lineup including Ferry Corsten, Kaskade, and Marco V.

In 2020, the festival shifted to a virtual arrangement due to gathering restrictions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and featured Martin Garrix, Armin Van Buuren, Yellow Claw and Vini Vici. It was followed by the second iteration of Djakarta Warehouse Project Virtual in 2021 which featured Andrew Rayel, Lost Frequencies, and Asian DJs such as Bali’s Dipha Barus and Jakarta’s Weird Genius.

Djakarta Warehouse Project 2022 is the latest announcement of major live music events in Indonesia. Other events include SEVENTEEN, Justin Bieber, Boy Pablo, and a plethora of music festivals such as 137-act Synchronize Fest (whose stacked lineup features Pamungkas, Oslo Ibrahim and Grrrl Gang), We The Fest (which features Beabadoobee, Oh Wonder and Dewa 19), and 88rising’s inaugural Head In The Clouds Jakarta.