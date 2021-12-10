Djakarta Warehouse Project adds Timmy Trumpet, Snakehips, Rayray and more to virtual 2021 festival

Indonesian EDM festival Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) has announced its second phase lineup for this weekend’s virtual event.

The latest additions, announced on social media over the course of December 7-9, include hardstyle titan Timmy Trumpet, electro duo Snakehips and Taiwanese star RayRay.

The other acts announced for phase two include Jonas Blue, Atsy x Taner, Hizikia, Patricia Schuldtz, MATTN, W.w, Devarra, Ninda Felina, Winky Wiryawan, Bionixxx, Raiden, Whisnu Santika, Drwe Pradono, and Lucas & Steve.

Phase one’s previously announced lineup features Andrew Rayel, Dipha Barus, Weird Genius, NERVO, Jeffrey Sutorius (fka Dash Berlin) and Lost Frequencies, among others.

This year’s edition of DWP is slated to take place entirely online for the second year in a row due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. DWP Virtual 2021 will take place on December 11 and 12. DWP V-Passes are now available via the DWP website at 90,000 IDR for a two-day pass.

DWP made its debut in 2008 as a one-off nightclub event called Blowfish Warehouse Project. The event returned in 2010 as a fully fledged dance music festival due to popular demand, and has been held annually since, expanding from a single-day event to three-day extravaganzas.

The 2020 edition of DWP Virtual featured sets from Martin Garrix, Armin Van Buuren, Yellow Claw, Brennan Heart, Ramengvrl, Ridwan G, Fun On A Weekend, JOYO, Patricia Schuldtz, and more.

The current lineup for DWP Virtual 2021 is:

Andrew Rayel

Timmy Trumpet

Jeffrey Sutorius

NERVO

Snakehips

Lost Frequencies

Jonas Blue

MATTN

Devarra

Dipha Barus ft. Kallula and Monica Karina

Weird Genius

RayRay

Patricia Schuldtz

Raiden

Hizikia

Wisnu Santika ft. Souljah and Liquid Silva

Bionixxx

Winky Wiryawan

Ninda Felina

W.w

Atsy x Taner

Beauz

Kodeine

Lumin

Kaka

AOY

Puffcorn

Drwe Pradono

Lucas & Steve