Djakarta Warehouse Project announces pre-sales and ticketing details for December festival

Jakarta dance music festival Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) has revealed pre-sales and ticketing details for its anticipated return this December 9 through 11.

Presale 1 tickets for the festival have already sold out in the hours following the festival’s social media post shared on July 26. The current Presale 2 is offering three-day General Admission tickets at IDR1,780,000 while VIP three-day passes are currently priced at IDR3,500,000. Early Entry passes are currently being offered at IDR1,520,000 to those who are willing to enter the venue at 5pm.

The festival has yet to begin announcing its lineup for this year’s edition.

Surprise, surprise! Secure your spot at #DWP22 today — here are the 3-day pass prices! Come get them quick and make sure to be there for the return of Southeast Asia’s biggest dance music festival. ✨ Head over to https://t.co/NcFSvl0IFP to buy your tickets! pic.twitter.com/JbNPzAIp20 — Djakarta Warehouse Project (@DWPfest) July 26, 2022

DWP announced its return to live in-person performances just last month, revealing the festival dates following two years of virtual concerts. DWP’s last live event took place in 2019 at JIExpo Kemayoran and was headlined by Martin Garrix, Zedd, Skrillex, Disclosure and Calvin Harris. Other notable acts that performed in 2019 include Yellow Claw, Claptone, Chromeo and Tinashe.

The festival held online events branded as DWP Virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Performers for the two virtual events included Ramengvrl, Dipha Barus, Weird Genius and more.

In April, DWP organisers Ismaya Live announced its other festival We The Fest would return this September. The festival has unveiled the first wave of artists set to perform, including Beabadoobee, Oh Wonder, R3HAB, Pink Sweats, Snakehips, Shallou, Surf Mesa, Raisa, Tulus, Afgan, Dewa 19 ft. Ello and Isyana Sarasvati to name a few.

We The Fest is slated to take place from September 23 to September 25 at the GBK Sports Complex in Senayan, Jakarta.

Djakarta Warehouse Project and We The Fest are just some of the major music festivals returning to Southeast Asia this year after a two-year drought brought on by the pandemic and subsequent public health measures. Other festivals returning to the region this year include Maho Rasop, Wonderfruit and 88rising’s Head In The Clouds in Jakarta.