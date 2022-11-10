Djakarta Warehouse Project unveils full lineup featuring Weird Genius, Sihk, Anfisa Letyago and more

Djakarta Warehouse Project has revealed the full lineup for its highly anticipated 2022 in-person comeback, featuring the likes of Anfisa Letyago, Shiba San, Weird Genius, Sihk and more.
The iconic electronic music festival also announced the likes of Slushii, Mandy, B Jones, and a special showcase from Yellow Claw‘s Barong Family label to accompany previously announced acts such as Illenium, Madeon, Martin Garrix, Andrew Rayel, Gareth Emery, Lost Frequencies, and Zedd.
Djakarta Warehouse Project 2022 will take place between December 9 and 11 at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo Kemayoran) in Jakarta. Tickets are still available via the festival’s official website starting at IDR720,000 for a one-day pass. VIP and travel packages are also available.
The 2020 and 2021 editions of DWP were held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the 2020 edition featuring Martin Garrix, Armin Van Buuren, Yellow Claw and Vini Vici. The second iteration of Djakarta Warehouse Project Virtual in 2021 featured Andrew Rayel, Lost Frequencies, and Asian DJs such as Bali’s Dipha Barus and Jakarta’s Weird Genius.
The full lineup for Djakarta Warehouse Project 2022 is:
Acraze
Andrew Rayel
Anfisa Letyago
Armin Van Buuren
Cedric Gervais
Dj Snake
Gareth Emery
Hardwell
Illenium
Lost Frequencies
Madeon
Martin Garrix
Nervo
Regard
Shiba San
Slushii
Whethan
Yellow Claw
Zedd
€uro Tra$h
Moksi
Sihk
SkySky
Beauz
B Jones
Chace
CyberJapan
Devarra
Dipha Barus
Mandy
Weird Genius
Winky Wiryawan
Oswaldo Nugroho & Sara Fajra
W.W
Alyshia
AOY
Atsy x Taner
Duy Tuan
Evan Virgan
Kenji
Kimm
Kya
Patricia Schuldtz
Six Pratama
Whisnu Santika
Liquid Silva
MC Bam
MC DRWE
DWP is also reportedly set to adopt the Indonesian government’s CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety dan Environment Sustainability) standard operating procedures (SOP) that provide guidelines for organisers to follow at all stages of an event, from pre-planning to event execution and post-mortem evaluation.
Following the Berdendang Bergoyang overcrowding incident that has caused a period of soul-searching in Indonesia’s live events industry, Head of Ismaya Live David Ferdian has said that the festival is committed following the SOPs, explaining “Hopefully, this long-awaited festival event can be carried out. Of course, we are always committed to running events by implementing CHSE as expected by the Indonesian government.”
However, he did not elaborate if there will be additional measures taken to avoid an overcrowding incident.