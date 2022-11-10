Djakarta Warehouse Project unveils full lineup featuring Weird Genius, Sihk, Anfisa Letyago and more

Djakarta Warehouse Project has revealed the full lineup for its highly anticipated 2022 in-person comeback, featuring the likes of Anfisa Letyago, Shiba San, Weird Genius, Sihk and more.

The iconic electronic music festival also announced the likes of Slushii, Mandy, B Jones, and a special showcase from Yellow Claw‘s Barong Family label to accompany previously announced acts such as Illenium, Madeon, Martin Garrix, Andrew Rayel, Gareth Emery, Lost Frequencies, and Zedd.

Djakarta Warehouse Project 2022 will take place between December 9 and 11 at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo Kemayoran) in Jakarta. Tickets are still available via the festival’s official website starting at IDR720,000 for a one-day pass. VIP and travel packages are also available.

The 2020 and 2021 editions of DWP were held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the 2020 edition featuring Martin Garrix, Armin Van Buuren, Yellow Claw and Vini Vici. The second iteration of Djakarta Warehouse Project Virtual in 2021 featured Andrew Rayel, Lost Frequencies, and Asian DJs such as Bali’s Dipha Barus and Jakarta’s Weird Genius.

The full lineup for Djakarta Warehouse Project 2022 is:

Acraze

Andrew Rayel

Anfisa Letyago

Armin Van Buuren

Cedric Gervais

Dj Snake

Gareth Emery

Hardwell

Illenium

Lost Frequencies

Madeon

Martin Garrix

Nervo

Regard

Shiba San

Slushii

Whethan

Yellow Claw

Zedd

€uro Tra$h

Moksi

Sihk

SkySky

Beauz

B Jones

Chace

CyberJapan

Devarra

Dipha Barus

Mandy

Weird Genius

Winky Wiryawan

Oswaldo Nugroho & Sara Fajra

W.W

Alyshia

AOY

Atsy x Taner

Duy Tuan

Evan Virgan

Kenji

Kimm

Kya

Patricia Schuldtz

Six Pratama

Whisnu Santika

Liquid Silva

MC Bam

MC DRWE

DWP is also reportedly set to adopt the Indonesian government’s CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety dan Environment Sustainability) standard operating procedures (SOP) that provide guidelines for organisers to follow at all stages of an event, from pre-planning to event execution and post-mortem evaluation.

Following the Berdendang Bergoyang overcrowding incident that has caused a period of soul-searching in Indonesia’s live events industry, Head of Ismaya Live David Ferdian has said that the festival is committed following the SOPs, explaining “Hopefully, this long-awaited festival event can be carried out. Of course, we are always committed to running events by implementing CHSE as expected by the Indonesian government.”

However, he did not elaborate if there will be additional measures taken to avoid an overcrowding incident.