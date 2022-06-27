Djakarta Warehouse Project returning to Jakarta in December

Jakarta dance music festival Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) will return this December.

As announced on social media on Friday (June 24), the long-running three-day festival is scheduled to take place on December 9, 10 and 11. A line-up and ticket details for the festival have yet to be announced.

This year’s festival will mark DWP’s first live event since 2019, which took place at JIExpo Kemayoran and was headlined by Martin Garrix, Zedd, Skrillex, Disclosure and Calvin Harris. Other notable acts that performed in 2019 include Yellow Claw, Claptone, Chromeo and Tinashe.

The festival held online events dubbed DWP Virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Performers for the two virtual events included Ramengvrl, Dipha Barus, Weird Genius and more.

In April, DWP organisers Ismaya Live announced its other festival We The Fest would return this September. The festival, slated to take place from September 23 to 25, has yet to announce its line-up, though tickets are now on sale.

In January, before pandemic restrictions were lifted in Jakarta, Ismaya Live had revealed that it was planning to hold an in-person music festival in 2022, with marketing officer Pratista Ayu citing “a huge demand from the Indonesian audience for the return of offline music festivals”.

Djakarta Warehouse Project is the latest large-scale festival to be announced for Asia this year. Other prominent festivals and concerts taking place in the region this year include Maho Rasop, the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix concerts, Billie Eilish‘s ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour and more.