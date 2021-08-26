Django Django announce deluxe edition of ‘Glowing In The Dark’ with new song ‘Under Fire’

Following on from the release of ‘Glowing In The Dark’ last February, Django Django have now announced the details of a deluxe edition of the album.

The extended version of the group’s fourth album will feature five new songs and will be released September 2021 on a date yet to be announced.

New track ‘Under Fire’ is out now, alongside an animated video which can be viewed below. Other songs still to be released are ‘Shutters’, ‘Everything Flows’, ‘Days Are Numbered’ and ‘Show Me the Way’.

Speaking about the possibility of new music earlier this year, drummer and producer Dave MacLean told NME that “the music we’re making now will have aspects of isolation I think, in the sound if not in the lyrics.

“We’re separated at the moment and can’t make music together, and that will give us some parameters of how it’s going to sound. Maybe we’ll make an album that’s completely electronic, or completely instrumental, or completely acoustic. It’ll give us some boundaries, which might be refreshing in a way.”

The deluxe edition of ‘Glowing In The Dark’ comes ahead of a string of UK tour dates with the band also planning on playing in Europe for the very first time. The dates can be found below.

OCTOBER

Saturday 09 – Belfast – Limelight

Sunday 10 – Dublin – The Academy

Monday 11 – Leeds – University

Tuesday 12 – Sheffied – The Leadmill

Thursday 14 – Manchester – Manchester Cathedral

Friday 15 – Edinburgh – The Liquid Room

Saturday 16 – Glasgow – Queen Margaret Union

Monday 18 – Liverpool – Invisible Wind Factory

Tuesday 19 – Cardiff – The Tramshed

Wednesday 20 – Bristol – SWX

Friday 22 – London – Exhibition London

Saturday 23 – Brighton – CHALK

NOVEMBER

Monday 01 – Brussels – Botanique

Tuesday 02 – Tourcoing – Le Grand Mix

Thursday 04 – Paris – Elysee Montmarte

Friday 05 – Cologne – Gebaude 9

Saturday 06 – Amsterdam – Paradiso

Monday 08 – Copenhagen – Vega

Tuesday 09 – Hamburg – Knust

Thursday 11 – Berlin – Metropol

Friday 12 – Warsaw – Niebo

Saturday 13 – Prague – Meet Factory

Sunday 14 – Munich – Ampere

Tuesday 16 – Milan – Generalli

Wednesday 17 – Zurich – Mascotte

Thursday 18 – Lyon – L’Epicerie Moderne

Additionally, the band have announced a limited 7″ run of ‘Glowing In The Dark’ tracks ‘Kick The Devil Out’ and ‘Waking Up’, which will only be available to buy on our tour.