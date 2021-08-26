Django Django announce deluxe edition of ‘Glowing In The Dark’ with new song ‘Under Fire’

Following on from the release of ‘Glowing In The Dark’ last February, Django Django have now announced the details of a deluxe edition of the album.
The extended version of the group’s fourth album will feature five new songs and will be released September 2021 on a date yet to be announced.
New track ‘Under Fire’ is out now, alongside an animated video which can be viewed below. Other songs still to be released are ‘Shutters’, ‘Everything Flows’, ‘Days Are Numbered’ and ‘Show Me the Way’.
Speaking about the possibility of new music earlier this year, drummer and producer Dave MacLean told NME that “the music we’re making now will have aspects of isolation I think, in the sound if not in the lyrics.
“We’re separated at the moment and can’t make music together, and that will give us some parameters of how it’s going to sound. Maybe we’ll make an album that’s completely electronic, or completely instrumental, or completely acoustic. It’ll give us some boundaries, which might be refreshing in a way.”
The deluxe edition of ‘Glowing In The Dark’ comes ahead of a string of UK tour dates with the band also planning on playing in Europe for the very first time. The dates can be found below.
OCTOBER
Saturday 09 – Belfast – Limelight
Sunday 10 – Dublin – The Academy
Monday 11 – Leeds – University
Tuesday 12 – Sheffied – The Leadmill
Thursday 14 – Manchester – Manchester Cathedral
Friday 15 – Edinburgh – The Liquid Room
Saturday 16 – Glasgow – Queen Margaret Union
Monday 18 – Liverpool – Invisible Wind Factory
Tuesday 19 – Cardiff – The Tramshed
Wednesday 20 – Bristol – SWX
Friday 22 – London – Exhibition London
Saturday 23 – Brighton – CHALK
NOVEMBER
Monday 01 – Brussels – Botanique
Tuesday 02 – Tourcoing – Le Grand Mix
Thursday 04 – Paris – Elysee Montmarte
Friday 05 – Cologne – Gebaude 9
Saturday 06 – Amsterdam – Paradiso
Monday 08 – Copenhagen – Vega
Tuesday 09 – Hamburg – Knust
Thursday 11 – Berlin – Metropol
Friday 12 – Warsaw – Niebo
Saturday 13 – Prague – Meet Factory
Sunday 14 – Munich – Ampere
Tuesday 16 – Milan – Generalli
Wednesday 17 – Zurich – Mascotte
Thursday 18 – Lyon – L’Epicerie Moderne
Additionally, the band have announced a limited 7″ run of ‘Glowing In The Dark’ tracks ‘Kick The Devil Out’ and ‘Waking Up’, which will only be available to buy on our tour.