Django Django share new single ‘Don’t Touch That Dial’ and second part of new album ‘Off Planet’

Django Django have shared a new single titled ‘Don’t Touch That Dial’ alongside the release of the second part of their new album ‘Off Planet’.

‘Off Planet’ is the band’s fifth album, and is set to be released in four parts – each representing a separate “planet”. The full 21-song album will arrive on June 16 via Because Music – you can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Last month, the band shared the first part of the album (comprising of five tracks) and shared its lead single ‘Complete Me’, featuring Self Esteem.

Now, part two of the album (another five songs) has arrived, along with ‘Don’t Touch That Dial’, a new single that features Japanese rapper Yuuko.

Of the new single, the band’s Dave Maclean said: “This was a weird instrumental track that came out of looping some little chopped up bits of a studio jam.

“I liked the odd groove of the track and I wanted a vocalist on there but I wanted something quite different, so I reached out to Yuuko and she totally got it, and delivered this outstanding top line.”

Listen to the new track below.

‘Off Planet’ also features guest spots from Jack Peñate, Stealing Sheep, Toya Delazy and more. The idea to bring onboard collaborators came about when Maclean imagined different voices singing over his more rave and hip-hop-inspired instrumentals.

“Just about everything we love, whether that’s old psychedelia or Detroit techno, has that futuristic or outer space feel, and I think we can’t help putting that into what we do,” he explained.

The band were also recently announced to play at 2023’s Meltdown Festival, which is being curated this year by Christine & The Queens and will also feature Sigur Rós, Warpaint, Let’s Eat Grandma, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Bat For Lashes, Serpentwithfeet, KOKOROKO, Lynks and more.