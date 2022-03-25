DKZ tease first comeback since rebrand with new single album in April

DKZ, previously known as DONGKIZ, have teased their first comeback since their rebrand with a new single album arriving in April.

The K-pop group unveiled a “teaser schedule” video for their forthcoming single album ‘CHASE EPISODE 2. MAUM’, their first since the group announced changes to their name and line-up last week (March 18).

The new visual reveals the single’s release date of April 12 at 6pm KST, alongside other dates for promotional material in light of the release.

Advertisement

‘CHASE EPISODE 2. MAUM’ will be the follow-up and sequel to DONGKIZ’s fifth single album ‘CHASE EPISODE 1. GGUM’, which dropped in July 2021 and featured the track ‘Crazy Knight’ and an instrumental version of the song.

As part of the rebrand, DKZ announced the departure of Wondae from the idol group following conversations with Dongyo Entertainment about his health and future, as well as consultations with medical professionals.

Dongyo Entertainment also revealed in the same announcement that it would be adding three new members to the group’s line-up. Their identities and roles have yet to be unveiled at the time of writing, but more info is expected in coming weeks.

“DONGKIZ and DKZ are not different groups, but instead please think of the two as one team that connects the memories of the past, the present and the future,” the label added. “We ask the fans to send their warm support and love to the members who are preparing to set foot as DKZ.”

Advertisement

Several of DONGKIZ’s older singles recently started to gain traction on South Korean charts following member Jaechan’s appearance on the hit BL K-drama Semantic Error. Two of the boyband’s older title tracks – ‘Crazy Night’ and ‘Lupin’ – have since appeared on South Korean streaming service Bugs!’s real-time charts for the first time.