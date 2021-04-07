DMX remains in a coma following heart attack and will undergo brain function tests

DMX remains in a coma and on life support following a heart attack, and is set to undergo further brain function tests later today (April 7).

The 50-year-old rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, is currently in the intensive care unit of White Plains Hospital in New York, where he was admitted on Friday (April 2) after going into cardiac arrest.

Speaking to NBC News last night, DMX’s manager Steve Rifkind said that the rapper’s condition is unchanged and that doctors are set to conduct tests to determine the level of his brain function today.

“DMX is currently on life support and in a coma. There are multiple people with inaccurate information about his well-being and it is not helpful and productive,” Rifkind said.

“Tomorrow he will undergo further tests on his brain function and his family will determine what’s best from there.”

Members of DMX’s family were able to visit him at the hospital yesterday, Rifkind said. “We appreciate your prayers and support,” he added.

In a statement issued over the weekend, the rapper’s family said: “We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes and prayers, as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges.”

A vigil for DMX was held by the rapper’s family, friends and fans on Monday (April 5) outside White Plains Hospital. The likes of Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott and U2 are among the prominent artists who have offered prayers for DMX on social media over the past few days.