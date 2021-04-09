DMX’s manager says rapper is still alive and on life support: “Please stop with the rumours”

DMX‘s manager has released a video confirming that the rapper is still on life support after false reports of DMX’s death spread on social media on the night of Thursday, April 8 (US time).

The 50-year-old rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, is currently in the intensive care unit of White Plains Hospital in New York, where he was admitted on Friday (April 2) after going into cardiac arrest.

In the video uploaded to Instagram, DMX’s manager Steve Rifkind confirmed the rapper is still alive and asked fans to stop spreading rumours.

“Yes, he is on life support but please: it’s not helping anybody seeing these false rumours,” he said.

“Let the family relax for a night. You’ll be hearing a statement from the family sometime tomorrow… the only thing I ask is stop with the rumours.”

Watch his message below.

The hashtag #RIPDMX began trending in the United States and tributes to DMX began to emerge after comedian and actress Luenell, a friend of the rapper, posted a message to her Instagram story that implied he had passed away.

“It is over. My friend is gone. Soar with the [birds]. Join the best that ever did it. RIP…… DMX,” Luenell wrote.

She then deleted the story, and posted a new one clarifying that she meant that organ failure meant DMX was “gone” to her.

“When your spirit leaves and your organ fails you, the body becomes just a shell. One becomes wrapped in the Lord’s arms. That’s what ‘I’ call gone. I’m sorry to all,” Luenell posted.

Luenell’s first post, and now her second pic.twitter.com/CyWK69N2Fi — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 9, 2021

Streetwear and culture brand SAINT then referenced Luenell’s first post, posting a tweet that claimed DMX had died at the age of 50. The tweet went viral and caused the hashtag to trend further. SAINT then deleted the tweet “out of respect for DMX and his loved ones”.

“We apologize for any confusion. Prayers still going out to him and his loved ones,” SAINT wrote.

We have deleted the tweet out of respect for DMX and his loved ones. A close friend of DMX posted this on her Instagram story, has since been taken down. We apologize for any confusion. Prayers still going out to him and his family❤️ pic.twitter.com/K3KlxGIuIH — SAINT (@saint) April 9, 2021

Rifkind had told NBC News on Wednesday (April 7) that DMX remained in a coma and on life support following a heart attack. He had been scheduled to undergo tests to assess brain function on Thursday.

A vigil for DMX was held by the rapper’s family, friends and fans on Monday (April 5) outside White Plains Hospital. The likes of Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott and U2 are among the prominent artists who have offered prayers for DMX on social media over the past few days.