Dog runs away from home, watches entire Metallica show

Metallica had a four-legged fan join them at their recent ‘M72′ world tour gig in California – with the band sharing a story of a dog watching the entire show after running away from home.

After escaping its home which was located near the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the dog – whose name is Storm – made its way into the venue and caught the band’s full 16-song set of their show on August 27. Storm was able to enjoy the band’s hits such as ‘Whiplash’, ‘One’ and ‘Enter Sandman’.

The metal icons then took to their official social media pages to explain the adorable situation and shared a photo of Storm who was sitting in one of the venue’s seats. “You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA! Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to SoFi Stadium and made her way to the gig all by herself,” they tweeted.

You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA! Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to @SoFiStadium and made her way to the gig all by herself. After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily, Storm… pic.twitter.com/d0wtFQ6q4w — Metallica (@Metallica) August 31, 2023

They continued: “After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily, Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day.”

Metallica even had fun sharing some dog-friendly renamed tracks in their tweet adding: “She had a great time listening to her favorite songs, including ‘Barx Æterna’, ‘Master Of Puppies’ and ‘The Mailman That Never Comes’. And in case you were wondering, no. You definitely shouldn’t bring your furry friends to the #M72 World Tour. But this dog sure did have her day…”

