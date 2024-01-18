Doja Cat alleged to be abused by her brother, says their mother

Doja Cat‘s mother has alleged the rapper’s brother has verbally and physically abused them.

TMZ reported that a temporary restraining order has been filed by the rapper’s mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, against her son, 30-year-old Raman Dalithando Dlamini. The outlet also reported that this was not the first time the mother has had a restraining order against Raman; it has since expired.

Sawyer accused Raman of physically assaulting Doja Cat (real name Amala Dlamini), including having her “teeth knocked out by Raman”. She also claimed the musician’s brother has given her “cuts and bruises”, along with destroying and stealing some of her property.

Raman was also alleged to verbally abuse his sister “in a very degrading and demeaning manor [sic]”, making Amala feel “unsafe and traumatized.”

It was also claimed by Sawyer that she had been physically abused and threatened multiple times by her son, alleging that the most recent incident occured “earlier this month”.

According to TMZ, Sawyer has been granted court-ordered protection, and a hearing for a permanent restraining order will soon follow. However, Amala has not been granted protection; the judge explained that the ‘Scarlet’ rapper would need to file her own separate request.

NME has reached out to Amala for comment.

In other news, Doja Cat has been announced as one of the headliners for Coachella this year.