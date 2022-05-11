Doja Cat and Dolly Parton to appear in Taco Bell TikTok musical

Doja Cat and Dolly Parton are set to appear in a new TikTok musical for Taco Bell about the chain’s notorious Mexican Pizza.

Mexican Pizza: The Musical will air on the social media site on May 26 to mark the return of the previously discontinued and much-loved item to the fast food chain’s menu.

Doja Cat has been a high-profile supporter of the Mexican Pizza, writing a “contractual” rap for Taco Bell in 2020 when the item was taken off the menu. “I will end you if you ever dare to go discontinued,” she rapped in the jingle, adding: “This ain’t even Mexican food.”

The seeds of Mexican Pizza: The Musical were then sown when TikTok comedian Victor Kunda took the jingle and created a parody version of a musical about Mexican Pizza starring Doja Cat. Kunda will now appear in the new musical having partly inspired it with her video, EW report.

Also involved in the musical’s creation are screenwriter Hannah Friedman and duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, famous for their TikTok musical ‘The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical’.