Doja Cat announces new album, ‘Scarlet’

Doja Cat‘s next album has finally been revealed.

Last night (August 29), Doja Cat took to social media to reveal ‘Scarlet’, the long-awaited follow-up to her 2021 record ‘Her World’. While further information surrounding the album has yet to be confirmed, Doja Cat did reveal that the album will arrive on September 22.

See the album’s cover below.

Doja Cat most recently released the single ‘Paint The Town Red’ on August 4. It was the singer and rapper’s second release of 2023, following comeback single ‘Attention’ which landed in June.

It is currently unclear if both ‘Paint The Town Red’ and ‘Attention’ will feature on her upcoming album ‘Scarlet’.

Elsewhere since the release of ‘Planet Her’, Doja has dropped the Top 10 Billboard track ‘Vegas’ from the Elvis soundtrack and appeared on the remix for SZA’s Number One-peaking single, ‘Kill Bill’. She has also announced her first-ever North American arena tour kicking off later this year, with Ice Spice and Doechii as support – buy tickets here.

Last month, Doja Cat deleted her Threads account and lost 180,000 followers on Instagram after criticising her fans in a series of posts. She had posted a series of tweets lashing out at her fans, particularly aimed at fan accounts who refer to themselves as ‘kittenz’.

Earlier this month, it was reported that she had lost around 500,000 followers on Instagram. She has since responded to the unfollowing spree, writing: “Seeing all these people unfollow makes me feel like I’ve defeated a large beast that’s been holding me down for so long,” she wrote on her Instagram story, “and it feels like I can reconnect with people who really matter and love me for who i am and not for who i was.”