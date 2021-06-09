Doja Cat announces new single ‘Need To Know’

Doja Cat has announced her next single ‘Need To Know’ will be released later this week.

Arriving this Friday (June 11), the single was announced on the artist’s social media overnight along with a futuristic animated video clip.

‘Need To Know’ will be Doja Cat’s second original single released this year, following on from ‘Kiss Me More’ featuring SZA. The track was given its live debut at the Billboard Music Awards, during which Doja Cat also won Top R&B Female Artist. Both tracks will presumably feature on the artist’s forthcoming album, ‘Planet Her’, which currently has no confirmed release date.

Earlier this year, Doja Cat also collaborated with Saweetie for her track ‘Best Friend’, which has been remixed multiple times since its release, and Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion for a remix of ’34+35′.

Doja Cat’s last album was 2019’s ‘Hot Pink’, released through Ministry of Sound. In a four-star review, NME described the album as “an R&B-infused bonanza of versatility and bawdy punchlines”.

“[Doja Cat] is taking no chances here and, now that the smoke’s lifted, it’s clear she’s a pop contender with the nous and drive to go as far as she wants,” the review read.