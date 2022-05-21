Doja Cat cancels 2022 festival shows and The Weeknd support tour for tonsil surgery

Doja Cat has announced that she’s cancelled her 2022 live dates, including festival shows and a tour with The Weeknd, to recover from tonsil surgery.

Yesterday (May 20), the artist tweeted that her “whole throat is fucked” after the surgery, and that she “might have some bad news for yall coming soon.”

Accordingly, she has now pulled out of all her festival dates for this summer, including at Wireless in the UK, as well as her planned support tour with The Weeknd.

“Hi guys, I wanted you to hear it from me first,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils ASAP. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling.

“That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour. I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all.”

In a recent tweet, Doja shared additional details on how she ended up having to have tonsil surgery. “Nah so my tonsils got infected before BBMAs and I was taking fuckin antibiotics but forgot that I was taking them and then I drank wine and was vaping all day long and then I started getting a nasty ass growth on my tonsil, so they had to do surgery today,” she wrote.

“I’m quitting the vape for a while and hopefully I don’t crave it anymore after that,” she said before adding that the idea of throwing away her vape “just instils panic”.

“I was literally staring at my vape today that normally I’d hit a thousand times a day and hit it two times instead,” Doja added. “I’ma try to go cold turkey for now but hopefully my brain doesn’t need it at all by then.”

Last month, Doja told her fans that she would be stepping away from music in a series of tweets she posted following a cancelled festival appearance. “I fuckin quit [and] I can’t wait to fucking disappear,” she wrote.

She later apologised and dialled back on the claim, but has since doubled down on her initial vow to retire, saying that she would be quitting “right after” the tour with The Weeknd.