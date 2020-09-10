Doja Cat has finished her new album: “It’s all ready”

Doja Cat has revealed that her new album is “all ready”.

The US artist told Fat Joe during an Instagram Live today (September 10) that she would like to release the record now, but said: “You have to plan things accordingly and there’s a lot going on”.

.@DojaCat reveals to @FatJoe her third studio album is complete but she’s waiting for the perfect time to drop: “It’s all ready. I hate that I’m holding onto it right now….I see everyone saying ‘put it out.’ You have to plan things accordingly.” pic.twitter.com/GhgbzNUCiQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 10, 2020

The third record by Doja (Amala Dlamini), the title of which is currently unknown, will follow the singer/rapper’s 2019’s album ‘Hot Pink’ and her debut, ‘Amala’ (2018).

She told Fat Joe in the video: “It’s all ready. It’s all ready. I hate that I’m holding on to it right now, I don’t like this because every time I go on Twitter, I go on Instagram I see everybody is like, ‘Put it out, put it out’, and I’m like, ‘I would’, like, you have to plan things accordingly and there’s a lot going on.

“So to just drop everything tomorrow or in five minutes…yeah I’d love for you to hear it but you just can’t be doing stuff like that.” [quotes via The Line of Best Fit].

Doja Cat told MTV News last month that her new album will feature a variety of genres and sounds spanning afrobeat, dancehall, funk, and house. “It’s very similar to ‘Hot Pink’ in the sense that each of the songs do have their own kind of personality,” she told the publication. “It’s not gonna be perfectly consistent, I’ve never been anyway.”

Doja added to Joe: “[Fans] are gonna get an album that I – 100 per cent – am ready to drop, and I am overly excited.”

She also listed the artists she’d like to collaborate with in the future, including Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, SZA, Pharrell Williams, and Nicki Minaj.