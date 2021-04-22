Doja Cat is launching her own NFT marketplace

Doja Cat has announced a foray into the world of NFTs (non-fungible tokens), by launching her own curated NFT marketplace.

The singer has unveiled the ‘Juicy Drops’ marketplace, as well as confirming that her first ever NFT collection will arrive this Friday, April 23.

The new marketplace is a joint collaboration with NFT firm Intellectable Holdings and features a collection of offerings made as part of a new collaboration with toy designer BOOMTRONIC.

Doja’s NFTs are said to be inspired by her performance at last month’s Grammy Awards, and include a collection of 3D graphics that include a spinning, metallic depiction of her, and a separate image of her cat.

It’s thought that the collection will also come in six different colours, with varying tiers of availability and price.

“I’m helping to launch my NFT company so that I can actually own and control my art,” Doja explained.

“I want to be able to make all decisions related to my creative vision and help other artists do the same. My ownership also allows me to direct how we can give back to causes that I truly believe in.”

