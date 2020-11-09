Watch Doja Cat’s blazing hard rock version of ‘Say So’ at the 2020 MTV EMAs

Doja Cat has given her smash hit ‘Say So’ a metal revamp at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards.

The performance, which aired overnight on November 8, starts with the pop star crawling out of a TV screen, in vein of 2002 horror film The Ring. She then proceeds to snarl the typically bubble gum lyrics, transforming the track into a blazing rock anthem. Watch the performance below.

Doja Cat was nominated for two awards at this years MTV EMAs: Best New and Best Push, taking out the former.

Lady Gaga led the nominations, totalling six, with BTS and Justin Bieber following closely behind with five each. BTS took out four of their five, including Best Song, Best Group, Biggest Fans, and Best Virtual Live for Bang Bang Con: The Live, whilst Gaga cleaned up Best Artist and Best US Act.

Little Mix, who hosted the virtual event, picked up Best Pop and Best UK & Ireland Act. G Flip was crowned Best Australian Act, along with Benee winning Best New Zealand Act. Find the full list of winners here.

Back in September, Doja Cat revealed her next album is finished but won’t be out for a while.

Speaking to Fat Joe, she said, “It’s all ready. It’s all ready. I hate that I’m holding on to it right now, I don’t like this because every time I go on Twitter, I go on Instagram I see everybody is like, ‘Put it out, put it out’, and I’m like, ‘I would’, like, you have to plan things accordingly and there’s a lot going on.”

The pop star further emphasised that when her third album is released, it’ll be “an album that I – 100 per cent – am ready to drop.”

Doja Cat also recently appeared on Ariana Grande’s sixth studio album ‘Positions’, on a track titled ‘Motive’.