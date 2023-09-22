Doja Cat responds to ‘Scarlet’ album artwork backlash

Doja Cat has responded to criticism of her album artwork for ‘Scarlet’, saying she doesn’t care about “satisfying” her fans.

The album, which was released today (September 22), was announced last month with artwork that many saw as identical to German metal band Chaver‘s new album ‘Of Gloom’, also out today.

Doja Cat then shared a new and markedly different album cover by the same artist, and told one fan on X/Twitter: “The art I chose for my album is beautiful and I like it a lot. The two spiders signify conquering your fear.

“None of my album covers had meaning until this album. You not accepting me was a fear I used to have. I don’t care anymore about satisfying you.”

After deleting the Instagram post with the original artwork on it, Doja Cat shared an updated album cover –– created by the same artist –– which is notably different, with two pearlescent spiders, instead of the solo red arachnid that originally graced the cover.

Back in July, Doja Cat deleted her Threads account and lost 180,000 followers on Instagram after criticising her fans in a series of posts. She had posted a series of tweets lashing out at her fans, particularly aimed at fan accounts who refer to themselves as ‘kittenz’.

Last month, it was reported that she had lost around 500,000 followers on Instagram. Doja has since responded to the unfollowing spree, writing that she felt like she’d “defeated a large beast that’s been holding me down for so long”.