Doja Cat returns with new song and video ‘Paint The Town Red’

Doja Cat has returned with a brand new single and video – watch ‘Paint The Town Red’ below.

The new track is the singer and rapper’s second release of 2023, following comeback single ‘Attention’ which landed in June.

‘Attention’ was her first solo offering since she released her chart-topping third studio album ‘Planet Her’ in 2021.

The video for ‘Paint The Town Red’ is inspired by a trio of Doja-created paintings, and directed by Nina McNeely.

Watch it below.

Elsewhere since the release of ‘Planet Her’, Doja has dropped the Top 10 Billboard track ‘Vegas’ from the Elvis soundtrack and appeared on the remix for SZA’s Number One-peaking single, ‘Kill Bill’.

She has also announced her first-ever North American arena tour kicking off later this year, with Ice Spice and Doechii as support – find the full schedule below and buy tickets here.

The singer and rapper will kick off ‘The Scarlet Tour’ on October 31 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, with stops planned for Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Miami, Brooklyn, Toronto and many more, closing out the 24-date trek at Chicago’s United Center in Chicago on December 13.

‘The Scarlett Tour’ 2023

OCTOBER

31 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

NOVEMBER

2 – Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena *

3 – Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena *

5 – San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena *

6 – Anaheim, CA, Honda Center *

8 – Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center *

10 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena *

13 – Austin, TX, Moody Center *

15 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center *

16 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center *

19 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena *

21 – Miami, FL, Kaseya Center #

24 – Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena *

26 – Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center #

27 – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena #

29 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center #

30 – Newark, NJ, Prudential Center #

DECEMBER

2 – Boston, MA, TD Garden #

4 – Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena #

7 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center #

8 – Omaha, NE, CHI Health Center #

10 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena #

11 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena #

13 – Chicago, IL, United Center #

#with Doechii

*with Ice Spice

Last month, Doja Cat deleted her Threads account and lost 180,000 followers on Instagram after criticising her fans in a series of posts.

She had posted a series of tweets lashing out at her fans, particularly aimed at fan accounts who refer to themselves as ‘kittenz’.