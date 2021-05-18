Doja Cat shares extended preview of new song during Instagram Live

Doja Cat has shared what appears to be a brand new track with her fans via her Instagram account – watch it below.

While no title has been revealed for the new R&B song yet, which could be heard playing for over two minutes while the singer applied make-up during the social live stream yesterday (May 17), fans believe the falsetto-heavy track is the latest sample of her highly anticipated new album ‘Planet Her’.

The playback follows last month’s (April 19) music video for her single with SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’, her first new material as a lead artist since the release of ‘Boss Bitch’ in January 2020.

Doja Cat previews a new song.

pic.twitter.com/fgmy6OhZXn — Rap Alert (@rapalert3) May 18, 2021

Advertisement

The ‘Kiss Me More’ video, which was directed by Warren Fu, follows an astronaut who explores a pink-hued planet, eventually encountering the massive, glamorous aliens Doja and SZA. Later on, he plucks and eats a fruit from a tree, which transports him to a sensual fantasy.

While the tracklist for ‘Planet Her’ has yet to be revealed, some of these collaborations have already been released. Doja teamed up with Grande and Megan Thee Stallion for ’34+35 (Remix)’ and Saweetie for ‘Best Friend’.

‘Planet Her’ will be Doja’s first album since she released her breakthrough record ‘Hot Pink’ in late 2019.

The artist also made her first foray into the world of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) last month (April 23).

Advertisement

Doja’s NFT marketplace is said to be inspired by her performance at last month’s Grammy Awards, and includes a collection of 3D graphics that include a spinning, metallic depiction of her, and a separate image of her cat.