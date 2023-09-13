Doja Cat storms the 2023 MTV VMAs with ‘Scarlet’ tracks

Doja Cat brought three songs from her upcoming album ‘Scarlet’ to the 2023 MTV VMAs, which is taking place in New Jersey tonight (September 12).

The rapper began her performance from the crowd at Newark’s Prudential Center, opening her short set with ‘Attention’. Dressed in a grey skirt suit, she removed her jacket before moving to the stage and segueing into ‘Paint The Town Red’.

The whole performance saw Doja Cat supported by dancers dressed in red outfits and their bodies daubed in scarlet body paint. They joined her on a second stage as she let her down and unbuttoned her shirt during ‘Demons’, as sheets of paper blew across the stage as if swept up in a storm.

Doja Cat is one of the most-nominated stars at this year’s MTV VMAs ceremony with five nods. She is in the running for Best Art Direction, Video Of The Year, and Best Direction for ‘Attention’ and Artist Of The Year. She is also named in the nomination for ‘Happier Song (I Do)’, her collaboration with Post Malone.

At the 2023 MTV VMAs so far, Lil Wayne kicked off the awards show with a performance of ‘Uproar’ and ‘Kat Food’. Olivia Rodrigo followed him with a rendition of ‘Vampire’ and ‘Get Him Back!’, recreating elements of the video for the former track. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion also gave their new collaboration ‘Bongos’ its live premiere.

*NSYNC reunited for the first time in a decade to present Taylor Swift with the award for Best Pop, while the pop star praised her collaborator Jack Antonoff when picking up Song Of The Year. “We will continue making music until 2089,” she joked.

Other performances on the night are set to come from Demi Lovato, Diddy, Fall Out Boy, Karol G, Måneskin, Nicki Minaj, Sabrina Carpenter, Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together and Anitta, and more.

Check back to NME.com for all the latest action from the 2023 MTV VMAs as it happens.