Doja Cat teases ‘90s German rave influence on upcoming album

Doja Cat has teased the sound of her upcoming fourth album, saying in a new interview that she’s currently inspired by the German rave music of the 1990s.

Speaking to the CR Fashion Book, the pop-rapper said that she and her collaborators “have so many ideas” for what her fourth album could feature, with their current “challenge” being to “mak[e] those ideas consistent”. Though she didn’t reveal too much about the material itself, Doja said: “I just know there’s a lot going on. I’m very into this ’90s German rave kind of vibe right now and it’s really fun.”

Nodding to a recent trend in artists being influenced by electronic music – notable examples of late including Drake’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ and Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ –Doja continued: “I know that’s kind of the trend at the moment but I loved that stuff as a kid and now that I can express it (obviously, I couldn’t buzz my head and wear a furry bra and have a belly button piercing back then), I’m sort of embracing that. That’s kind of a hint to the album. Rave culture, not house.”

Back in May, Doja noted that her fourth album (which she’s yet to formally announce) will feature more rapping than singing. While her biggest hits – such as ‘Say So’ and ‘Kiss Me More’ – have mostly focused on her delivery of traditional pop melodies, an interview with Elle revealed that her next album will be “predominantly rap”.

“I’ve rapped since the beginning, and I really couldn’t even sing that well to begin with — I got a lot better,” she said, addressing those who critique her categorisation as a rapper. “I use my voice as a tool to create these worlds, and it’s fine if people think that I can’t rap.”

Doja Cat’s third studio album, ‘Planet Her’, was released in June of 2021. In a four-star review, NME’s Nick Levine described it as “an album that brims with the confidence of an artist embracing her imperial phase”.

Earlier this year, Doja went back and forth on announcing that she had “quit” music. This was followed by her undergoing tonsil surgery, and later announcing that she would no longer be touring with ‘You Right’ collaborator The Weeknd. So far this year, she’s linked up with Post Malone for the joint single ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’, contributed ‘Vegas’ to the soundtrack for Elvis, and will appear on the upcoming M.I.A. album ‘Mata’.