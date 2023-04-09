Doja Cat teases her new music is “rap only”: “Pop isn’t exciting to me anymore”

Doja Cat has once again teased that she has new music on the way, revealing in the process that all of it will be rap-based because she’s no longer interested in pop.

Earlier this week, the artist tweeted a screenshot of what appear to be three demo tracks, respectively titled ‘Wet Vagina’, ‘Balut’ and ‘Agora Hills’. Responding to fans who replied to the tweet, she clarified that she currently has a total of 15 tracks on the cards – implying 10 of those will appear on her upcoming fourth album – with her stylistic palette consisting of “rap only”.

“No more pop,” she tweeted some time later, expounding on her current tastes as an artist in another reply to a fan: “Pop isn’t exciting to me anymore. I don’t wanna make it.”

Doja also addressed those that have criticised her earlier rap material, boldly declaring she agrees with the take that “the majority of [her] rap verses are mid and corny”. She continued: “I know they are. I wasn’t trying to prove anything, I just enjoy making music. But I’m getting tired of hearing y’all say that I can’t [make rap music] so I will.”

These new tweets follow comments made by Doja earlier this year, when she opened up about her feelings of being “discredited” as a rapper. Reflecting on her Elvis soundtrack contribution ‘Vegas’, Doja told Variety that working on it was “one of the greatest experiences” she’s had in part because she “was able to give it [her] own spin”.

She explained: “I went in and I was like, ‘Finally, I get to rap again.’ A lot of people discredit me, so it’s nice to just put another one in the fucking bucket for a great rap song.”

In the same interview, Doja admitted she doesn’t blame casual hip-hop fans for their negative opinions of her as a rapper: “I just got an award [from iHeartRadio] for a billion spins on the radio,” she said – noting that such success has come primarily at the hand of her pop-leaning material – “so with that alone, I’m constantly being shoved down people’s throats.

“I would be upset if I saw somebody who has kind of been fed to me as this pop-star girl with a fat ass making it to this level of rap icon, after I’ve only been watching them do disco shit and pop shit all the time.”

Prior to this, Doja said she was interested in exploring the punk genre more, with a particular ambition of hers being to make a hardcore album. “I want to explore punk,” she said in another interview. “But not pop-punk. I feel like we have enough pop-punk artists right now. And if there needs to be more, then let there be more, but I don’t think I’m the one to do it.

Citing IDLES as one of her biggest influences, she continued: “I want to explore more of a raw, unfiltered, hardcore punk sort of thing. It’s just something that I’m doing for my own personal fun – getting some drummers and guitarists together. And I don’t even know if that’s gonna make it out there.”

Doja is yet to formally announce her next album, though she’s been vocal about its existence over the past few months. Fans are convinced it will be titled ‘Hellmouth’, with the artist rebranding her social media to lead with the phrase shortly after she confirmed that a title was locked in.

Back in February, Doja joked that she wanted to do “weird ass shit” with her music to deliberately fuel conspiracy theories about her being in the Illuminati.