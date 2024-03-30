Doja Cat teases her return with new song ‘Masc’

Doja Cat has announced her return to music with her latest single, ‘Masc’.

The last time we heard Doja’s music, it was back in September last year when she dropped ‘Scarlet‘, her fourth studio album.

Now, the musician has teased more music is soon to come. She took to Instagram yesterday (March 29) to post a cryptic photo of her blonde curls.

Advertisement

Soundtracking the photo was a snippet consisting of dreamy, layered synth pads, with Doja singing: “Boy we too grown for this shit”.

Doja further captioned the photo: “🦴\🦴\ ASC (MASC) 4.5.24”.

When ‘Scarlet’ dropped last year, NME gave it a three-star rating, writing: “It all adds up to an overlong, slightly repetitive but ultimately compelling album of two halves… still, by this stage, there’s no doubt that Doja has made her point – that she doesn’t owe us anything but to be herself.”

Kanye West also apparently tried to recruit Doja and Ice Spice to feature on his new version of ‘New Body’. Nicki Minaj was previously supposed to feature instead, but she refused to clear her sample.

Doja Cat hasn’t confirmed if she was approached by Ye and his team or not to feature on a song.

Advertisement

In other news, Doja is set to play a string of live dates this year. She’ll be playing in the UK in June this year as part of her ‘Scarlet’ world tour. Check all dates below and get any remaining tickets here:

Doja Cat’s 2024 tour dates are:

JUNE

11 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

12 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

14 – London, UK @ The O2

15 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena

19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

21 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

23 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Rock In Rio

JULY

5 – Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival