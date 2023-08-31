Doja Cat’s new album has near identical artwork to German metal band Chaver

Doja Cat and the German metal band Chaver have near identical artwork for their respective forthcoming new albums – both of which are out on the same day.

Doja Cat took to social media on Tuesday (August 29) to reveal ‘Scarlet’, the long-awaited follow-up to her 2021 record ‘Planet Her’, which will arrive on September 22.

She shared the album artwork in a since-deleted social media post, which featured a purple-pink arachnid with a drop of blood above it. It was soon revealed that Chaver’s new album artwork for their record ‘Of Gloom’ – revealed on July 29 and also due for release on September 22 – is almost exactly the same, except for the shape of the blood droplet and the positioning of the spider’s legs.

According to reports, the covers originated from the same artist, Dusty Ray, but it’s not yet clear how the overlap of artwork has happened. It appears the artist is aware of both covers, with Consequence reporting that they previously shared the image of Doja Cat’s cover on X (formerly Twitter).

Announcing ‘Of Gloom’ back in July, Chaver praised the cover that was “masterfully” created by Ray who has “been with us since our first album”, adding that it “serves as a captivating contrast to the album’s intense music, setting the stage for a trip to a place of pain”.

Doja Cat’s most recent single ‘Paint The Town Red’ was released on August 4, marking the singer and rapper’s second release of 2023 following comeback single ‘Attention’ which landed in June.

She’s also announced her first-ever North American arena tour kicking off later this year, with Ice Spice and Doechii as support – buy tickets here.

Back in July, the artist deleted her Threads account and lost 180,000 followers on Instagram after criticising her fans in a series of posts. She had posted a series of tweets lashing out at her fans, particularly aimed at fan accounts who refer to themselves as ‘kittenz’.

Earlier this month, it was reported that she had lost around 500,000 followers on Instagram. Doja has since responded to the unfollowing spree, writing that she felt like she’d “defeated a large beast that’s been holding me down for so long”.