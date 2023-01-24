Doja Cat covered in 30,000 red crystals for Schiaparelli’s Paris Fashion Week show

Doja Cat appeared at Paris Fashion Week – as part of Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show – with 30,000 ruby red Swarovski crystals applied to her body.

It took nearly five hours for the crystals to be applied on Doja by hand, including on her recently-shaved head (the singer said she has “never felt more beautiful” than she has since getting the buzz cut last year). Schiaparelli’s show was inspired by Dante Alighieri’s Inferno.

Makeup artist Pat McGrath helmed the dazzling makeover, writing that Doja’s “sublime patience during the four hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look” was “inspiring”. Sharing a video of the end result on Instagram, McGrath wrote: “The final product was a magical, mesmerising masterpiece of sparkling brilliance.”

Doja isn’t the only artist who has appeared as part of shows at this year’s Paris Fashion Week. Last week, Rosalía delivered a live performance for Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2023 show at the Louvre, playing cuts from all three of her studio albums.

Doja Cat’s last album, ‘Planet Her’, arrived in 2021, earning the singer and rapper her first Grammy Award for SZA collaboration ‘Kiss Me More’. Last year, she featured on Tyga‘s ‘Freaky Deaky’ and appeared on Post Malone‘s ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ cut ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’. She also contributed the song ‘Vegas’ to the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.