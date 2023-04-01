Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg feature on Bebe Rexha’s new album ‘Bebe’

Bebe Rexha has shared the tracklist for her imminent new album ‘Bebe’, which features Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg.

The new album, which follows Rexha’s 2021 LP ‘Better Mistakes’, is set to land on April 28 and features recent first single ‘Heart Wants What It Wants’.

Ahead of the album’s release, Rexha has shared its 12-song tracklist, which features collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Dolly Parton and David Guetta.

Snoop appears on the track ‘Satellite’, while Parton appears on closing track ‘Seasons’. The Guetta collaboration, meanwhile, is titled ‘I’m Good (Blue)’.

See the tracklist and artwork for ‘Bebe’ below.

1. ‘Heart Wants What It Wants’

2. ‘Miracle Man’

3. ‘Satellite’ (featuring Snoop Dogg)

4. ‘When It Rains’

5. ‘Call On Me’

6. ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ (with David Guetta)

7. ‘Visions (Don’t Go)’

8. ‘I’m Not High, I’m In Love’

9. ‘Blue Moon’

10. ‘Born Again’

11. ‘I Am’

12. ‘Seasons’ (featuring Dolly Parton)

Elsewhere, Dolly Parton is also set to release a new rock’n’roll album. Titled ‘Rock Star’, the new record is set to feature covers of classic songs by the likes of Prince, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

In January, Parton revealed that Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks and Steven Tyler would be among the artists to contribute to her album, while Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx has also revealed that he’ll be making an appearance.

Last year, Parton said she wanted Elton John to appear on the project, after revealing she had recorded a cover of his 1974 hit ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’. Previously, the country icon spoke of how she hoped to reunite Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and Robert Plant on the album.