Dolly Parton has joined TikTok: “I have arrived!”

Dolly Parton has officially joined TikTok.

The singer has shared six videos on the platform to welcome followers to her account, with 370,000 people already following the country legend.

“I have arrived!” she captioned her first video, which was soundtracked by her hit ‘9 To 5’, adding: “Hi TikTok! It’s Dolly.”

Five subsequent videos have now been shared, including a video message from the singer asking them to “hit that follow button and stay tuned for more,” as well as videos from across her career.

See all her posts so far below.

Earlier this year, Doja Cat and Dolly Parton appeared in a new TikTok musical for Taco Bell about the chain’s notorious Mexican Pizza.

Mexican Pizza: The Musical aired on the social media site on May 26 to mark the return of the previously discontinued and much-loved item to the fast food chain’s menu.

Doja Cat has been a high-profile supporter of the Mexican Pizza, writing a “contractual” rap for Taco Bell in 2020 when the item was taken off the menu. “I will end you if you ever dare to go discontinued,” she rapped in the jingle, adding: “This ain’t even Mexican food.”

The seeds of Mexican Pizza: The Musical were then sown when TikTok comedian Victor Kunda took the jingle and created a parody version of a musical about Mexican Pizza starring Doja Cat.

Elsewhere, last month Dolly Parton was awarded $100million (£84.8m) by Jeff Bezos to put towards charitable causes after the Amazon founder revealed plans to give away most of his fortune.

The country music icon will be able to donate the money to charities of her choice, after it was announced that Bezos has pledged to give away the majority of his $124billion net worth (£105billion).

In 2020, Parton donated $1million (£844million) to successful research for the Covid-19 vaccine.