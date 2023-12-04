Dolly Parton on why she wrote protest song ‘World On Fire’: “This world is going up in flames”

Dolly Parton has spoken out about the political background of her new song, ‘World on Fire’.

In a new interview with Vulture, the country legend was responding to superlatives, and named ‘World On Fire’ as the song that “best embodies your own mythology”. ‘World On Fire’ appears on her new album ‘Rockstar’, which became her highest-charting album at number 3 and gaining four stars from NME.

“I write a lot of uplifting songs, but I think ‘World on Fire’ makes a statement because people often say, ‘Oh, I didn’t know you’re political’,” she said. “And I’ll respond, “Look, I’m not being political here. I’m a person in a position to have a voice and this world is going up in flames. Nobody seems to care enough to get out and do something about it”

“I’ve written several songs along those lines, but I felt the need to write ‘World on Fire’ to reflect this point in time.”

Parton also shared that music was her way of protesting: “I think this is an anthem for me, where I am in my life right now, and the things I’m worried about — which are the same things we all need to be worried about and I’m sure we are,” Parton said.

“Who’s going to rise up, who’s going to try to make a change, and what are we going to do to make a difference? What I do best is write and sing and get out there and preach my gospel in my own way.”

She also said that whilst ‘World On Fire’ is “catchy”, the song was also written “to draw people’s attention to things.”

“You don’t know how much, or if anything, is a help,” she explained. “But when you’re like me, when your heart is tender and you care about human beings and our civilization – the world in general – you feel helpless if you don’t do something.

“I’m not one to be marching in the streets with a sign or holding a gun or a knife, but my words are my tools and my weapons. I try to draw attention, point a finger, and throw some light on dark situations. And I’ll continue to do that. I’ve tried to do that all through the years, even with songs like ‘Light of a Clear Blue Morning’ or ‘Better Get to Livin’. I’m always trying to say, Hey, rise up. Look up. Do better.”

Parton’s Thanksgiving Halftime outfit recently stirred up controversy, in which she peformed in a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader uniform with her midriff exposed. So far, Whoopi Goldberg and Parton’s sister have come to the singer’s defence, with the latter saying: “I personally thought my big sister Dolly was cute as hell in her Dallas Cowboys cheerleading costume at the half time show on Thanksgiving.

“To those of you being so critical of a 77 year old kicking up her heels, I say fuck yourself. Shame on you not her.”

In other news, Parton recalled working with Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, who also appeared on ‘Rockstar’: “It just turned out to be something really, really special, I thought. It was a really a good piece of music, I thought.”