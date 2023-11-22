Dolly Parton sent a “love note” to Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr

Dolly Parton has shared that she sent a love note to the surviving Beatles members Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

The country icon teamed up with the two remaining members of the Fab Four on her latest LP ‘Rockstar’ for a cover of their legendary song ‘Let It Be’. Parton shared that she was “very humbled” after both Macca and Starr agreed to re-record the 1970s track after sending them personal notes.

Speaking to NPR about the letters she sent them, Parton said: “I just sent them a love note through their managers, and I just said what I was doing. And I said, ‘I didn’t want to put you on the spot, but I’d love to have you sing with me on my rock album. And if you’re interested, call me at this number’. And all the people I reached out to said, yes, we’d love to, and I was very honored and very proud and very humbled by that.”

Advertisement

Parton has previously said that she felt like she was “hitting on” the artists she asked to feature on her 30-track album.

Per Loudwire, Parton told the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column: “Now, I’ll do anything people ask me, but when it comes to me asking a favor from somebody – I’m just real backwards about that. It makes me feel like I’m hittin’ on ’em. But they were all good about that.”

Along with the remaining Beatles, Parton’s ‘Rockstar’ album also features the likes of Sting, Stevie Nicks, Debbie Harry, Steve Perry, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Peter Frampton, Mick Fleetwood, Lynyrd Skynyrd members Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle, along with posthumous vocals from Ronnie Van Zandt, Heart and more.

In a four-star review of the LP, NME shared:”‘Rockstar’ is as bursting with life and positivity as the woman who made it.”

In other news, the country icon reflected on working with Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford.

Advertisement

Parton said to SiriusXM’s Eddie Trunk: “We got to talk a lot ’cause he went in the [Rock And Roll] Hall Of Fame when I did. And so I got to visit a lot of these people that are on the record that were put in the Hall Of Fame at the same time I was. And so when I talked to Rob, I asked him if he would be willing to sing on my record if I called on him. He said, ‘I sure would, ’cause my mom, my grandma, my kids, we’ve all loved you through the years.’”