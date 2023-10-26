Dolly Parton to debut new tracks from ‘Rockstar’ album at “first listen” event in cinemas

Dolly Parton is set to premiere new tracks from her upcoming album ‘Rockstar’ in cinemas worldwide next month.

Yesterday (October 25), Parton took to social media to announce that she will be screening a “first-listen fan event” in cinemas across the globe on November 15, with select encore screenings the follow day.

“You will hear full songs from the new album for the first time ever and see footage you’ve never seen before,” Dolly Parton revealed.

Advertisement

The screening will also include an exclusive interview with the icon, behind-the-scenes footage, special performances recorded for the screenings and more. According to Rolling Stone, the screening will include a previously unseen performance of ‘Circle of Love’ and a rare performance of Parton’s ‘9 to 5’.

Tickets to special screenings of Dolly Parton’s ‘Rockstar’ first-listen event can be purchased here. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go towards the Music Will organisation and their global partners.

The event will take place just two days ahead of the release of ‘Rockstar’ on November 17. The LP will feature nine original songs and 21 covers of rock classics such as Heart‘s ‘Magic Man’, Prince‘s ‘Purple Rain’, The Rolling Stones‘ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ and many more. The tracklist is a rock lover’s dream as the majority of the songs feature many of the greats such as Sting, Stevie Nicks, Debbie Harry, Steve Perry, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and more.

Dolly Parton most recently teamed up with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus to release a new version of ‘Wrecking Ball’ from the album.

Prior to ‘Rockstar’, Dolly Parton’s last album was 2022’s ‘Run, Rose, Run’. That record scored a three-star review from Nick Levine for NME. Levine wrote: “If Parton is very much in her comfort zone here, that’s really part of the fun. It all adds up to a thoroughly enjoyable listen that confirms what fans already know: even a middle-of-the-road Dolly Parton album has lashings of charm.”