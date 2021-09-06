Don Broco come for racist rideshare drivers with new single ‘Uber’

Don Broco have released their new single ‘Uber’, less than a fortnight away from the arrival of their new album ‘Amazing Things’.

The song is a fairly explicit recounting of experiences the band had while in America, particularly drawing inspiration from racist Uber drivers they rode with.

“This was the first song we started writing for the album a few years ago touring the States,” the band said in a press statement.

“Within the space of a week three separate Uber drivers were openly racist in front of us, I guess assuming as white guys we’d share their views.”

The lyrics reflect those experiences, with lead vocalist Rob Damiani fiercely singing: “I’ve been dealing with the driver who’s sorry for my lot/’Cause my country got us mixing our blood/And it’s boiling his blood/And it’s spoiling my blood.”

Listen to ‘Uber’ below:

“‘Uber’ is about being angry about that,” the band said, “being angry that racists seem to be growing in confidence to speak their hate in public and it’s a reminder to me to call out that discrimination whenever I see it.”

‘Uber’ is the fourth track we’ve heard from ‘Amazing Things’ so far. Due out on September 17, the album – the band’s fourth – has also spawned singles ‘One True Prince’, ‘Gumshield’ and ‘Manchester Super Reds No. 1 Fan’.

Don Broco recently performed a headlining set at Slam Dunk Festival this past weekend (September 5) and will take on a headline UK tour kicking off in Newcastle this October.